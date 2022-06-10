A Red Corner Notice (RCN) has finally been issued against Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, an wanted in the murder case of Sidhu Singh Moosewala which has rocked the nation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had, on June 2, written a request lettet to the Interpol to issue a RCN against Goldy Brar.

According to the information, Brar went to Canada on a student visa and didn't return after that.

"He killed his cousin Gurlal Brar and entered in the crime world," said a CBI official.

The Punjab Police wrote to the CBI for two cases that took place in 2020 and 2021, against which the CBI wrote to the Interpol to issue the RCN.

A CBI source said that the request of RCN issuance was sent on a different matter on June 2, but not on Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The first case was FIR no 409 of 2021, which was related to a shootout that took place near Kataria Petrol Pump in Faridkot on November 22, 2020. In October 2021, a Punjab court had issued an arrest warrant against Brar. The Punjab Police filed the charge sheet in the matter on November 12, 2021.

"The second case is related to a murder case of Gurlal which was reported on February 18, 2021. On September 13, 2021 a Punjab court issued an arrest warrant against Brar in this matter. The Punjab Police filed charge sheet in the matter on 22 November 2021. Six months after this they sent us a request to write to Interpol to issue a RCN against Goldy Brar," the source said.

Murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, allegedly on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took place on May 29, 2022. Goldy Brar is a prime accused in the case. He has been accused of hiring gangsters to eliminate Moosewala.