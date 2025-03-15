Internet services have been suspended till March 17 at Sainthia town in Birbhum district of West Bengal following clashes between two groups.

However, in the notification issued from the office of the Principal Secretary to the State Home & Hill Affairs Department, barring suspension of internet service at Sainthia, the mention of the clashes has been carefully avoided.

Instead, the notification, a copy of which is available with IANS, has claimed the decision on the internet services suspension has been taken "in view of the recent events in some areas".

The ban on internet transmissions and voiceover internet telephony was imposed on Friday.

In the notification, it has also been clarified that the ban has been imposed in apprehension that such services might be used for "unlawful activities in the geographical area" of the Sainthia town area and its adjacent areas.

In the notification, the state government clarified that the decision to ban internet services was taken based on information regarding unlawful activities.

"And whereas, examination of information received gives reason to believe that such unlawful activities are likely to occur in the absence of preventive measures," the notification read.

Although the administrative officials are tight-lipped on the reasons behind the internet services ban at Sainthia, local sources said the tension erupted following the clash between two groups over the celebration of Holi festival, which is popularly known as Dolyatra in West Bengal.

By night, the clashes spread to some other pockets in Sainthian and adjacent areas prompting the administration to ban internet services.

According to the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, the restriction on Internet services is not only evidence of the "deterioration" of the law and order situation in the state but also an "acceptance of incapability" on the part of the administration to control the situation.

According to him, skirmishes also took place in Tamluk and Nandakumar in his native district of East Midnapore and various other places across West Bengal. He also accused the state government of trying its best to hide the events of communal flare-ups to save face.

Adhikari also urged the Union Home Ministry to seek a report from the state Chief Secretary.

"The chief secretary must send an appropriate report to the Union Home Ministry and the Governor's Office that chronicles the actual and honest events that are taking place across West Bengal for the last couple of days," Adhikari said.

