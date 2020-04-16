High-speed internet will continue to remain suspended across the Union Territory of Jammu until April 27, an order issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, said on Wednesday.

The order said social media applications are used for the circulation of photographs of terrorists of proscribed terror organizations and for mobilizing crowds. "One such instance being when more than 500 villagers gathered to attend funeral of a terrorist, defying lockdown and throwing social distancing norms to the wind," the order reads.

Neutralizing Pakistan's terror in J&K

The order also said the Pakistan-based terror outfits are leaving no stone unturned to exploit the present situation as seen by recent infiltration attempts, which also caused security forces casualties.

"There have been many instances of civilian killings by terrorists, attacks on security forces, recoveries of arms and ammunition, attempts to propagate terrorism through uploading of videos, coordinating infiltration from across the border, launch of new terror outfits," the order reads.

The internet was banned in J&K at the time of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5. It was restored in a phased manner across the UT. However, high-speed mobile internet continues to remain suspended while people of the union territory can access the internet in 2G speeds.

Recently, a fake VPN promising people of J&K 4G speeds came to light. Fraudsters were using the temptation of high-speed internet to make quick cash. The app demanded a one-time payment of Rs 49 to access 4G, but it turned out to be fake.

