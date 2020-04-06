A Virtual Private Network (VPN) claiming to provide high-speed internet in the internet-strapped Jammu and Kashmir is reportedly looting people. As per the previous order issued on March 26 by the Home Department, the internet speed on mobile phones will be restricted to 2G only.

Following the 4G data ban, a VPN service provider, '4G VPN for JK' started making rounds on the social media that promised to enhance the speed. However, the application turned out to be a fake and started looting people by making money from them, without fulfilling the promise.

Looting in the name of high-speed internet

A 4G VPN for JK has gone viral on social media sites in Jammu and Kashmir, where people have been struggling for internet since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. According to the application description, the user has to install the app to get 4G speed by making a small payment of Rs. 49.

While many people paid the money, they didn't find any difference in their internet speed. People realized only after paying that they were fleeced.

Users have asked the authorities to take strict action against such companies who are exploiting people in such hard times.

4G ban continues

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered on Friday that the 4G ban will continue in the valley with only 2G data services till April 15. This comes even after many have demanded that the high-speed internet be fully restored in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

For now, only post-paid SIM cardholders have access to the 2G internet. However, such access will also be made available on prepaid SIM cards upon verification as per the norms applicable for postpaid customers.

Fixed internet connectivity with limitations is available for users.

The restrictions of the mobile internet have been deemed necessary by the government after the reports from the intelligence and law enforcement agencies were received that the attempts were made by the anti-national elements to spread propaganda through fake news that could disturb the current law and order situation.