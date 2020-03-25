As the world is fighting the deadly coronavirus, social media is playing a key role in bringing to people a mixture of real and fake information. An order on restoring 4G in the state amidst coronavirus is making rounds of social media; however, the claims are fake.

An order from Govt of Jammu and Kashmir, Home dept, Civil Secretariat, Jammu, supposedly states that high speed 4G mobile internet services will be restored by tonight in all districts of Jammu, whereas 4G services suspension will continue in all districts of Kashmir till fresh assessment of the situation.

However, any misuse of internet facilities will result in legal action, the order stated.

The order has been claimed fake by a tweet from DIP-J&K.

Since the clarification comes directly from the office of department of information and public relations, there is no room for doubt. Hence, we can safely say that the viral order is fake.

Update on 4G restoration in J&K

However, in a recent reported development, "We have directed the Chief Secretary of the UT that the 4G services in the state will be restored shortly," stated Minister of State for Home, Govt of India, G Kishan Reddy.

He said that the orders regarding restoration of the internet services have been done keeping in view the 21-day lockdown ordered by Prime Minister to contain coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to this, Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said in a Tweet that, "If you are going to restore our 4G then please just go ahead and do it. Stop messing with our heads with these 'orders' 'fake orders' and denials. Why should we be made to feel like beggars for restoration of basic services the rest of the nation take for granted?"

Kamaljit Sandhu from India Today said on Twitter that, "OK, this is going to be a heartbreak. MoS office has just called me back now. A decision is still in the offing. A final call is to be taken. So, the office has requested to hold news till then. So updating this. May be a comprehension problem at their end."

The high-speed internet continues to be blocked for 233 days due to the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.