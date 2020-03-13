Amid the global coronavirus outbreak, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday, 13 March, refuted rumours which stated restoration of 4G services in the Kashmir valley later in the evening so that people can sit inside their homes, thereby using this period, effectively.

The reports claimed that Rohit Kansal, the Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir said the decision on restoring the 4G internet services was taken in a high-level meeting on late on Thursday, 12 March, chaired by Lieutenant Governor GM Murmu in Jammu.

But Rohit Kansal, himself, came forward and clarified any such claims written in reports. He took to his official Twitter handle and said, "Have seen certain reports in social media about the internet being attributed to me. This is to clarify that No statement on this issue has been made. REPEAT: I have NOT spoken to ANYONE on this issue."

False claim

The article doing rounds on the internet stated, "The Radio Kashmir government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said the decision was taken in a high-level meeting on late on Thursday chaired by Lieutenant Governor G.M. Murmu in Jammu."

The article further mentioned that Kansal said, "We thought of imposing curfew but that won't keep people at home in this part of the world. Best is to give them 4G speed internet."

Social media blockade lifted, residents can access 2G internet

After around seven months, the residents of Jammu and Kashmir can access social media websites on 2G mobile internet. The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration completely blocked the Virtual Private Network (VPNs), which were used by the local civilians, to access banned social media sites. The notification from the government called for suspending the telecom services temporarily in Jammu and Kashmir.

The following restrictions were applied to the state of Jammu and Kashmir in regard to internet services. The internet speed will be limited to 2G only. While post-paid connections were able to access the internet, pre-paid users will not be getting internet services. Internet connectivity, however, shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding.

J&K internet ban

Internet services were suspended across J&K on August 5, when the Centre announced to the scrapping of the Constitution's Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh.

However, in Jammu, broadband services were restored in October last year, while in Ladakh, both mobile and broadband services were restored.

Farooq Abdullah's detention under PSA revoked

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday, March 13 issued an order revoking the detention of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir informed on Friday that the PSA detention order of has been revoked.

The order said, "In exercise of powers conferred under section 19 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978, the government hereby revoked the detention order issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, which was extended for a period of three months and further extended by three months, with immediate effect."

Abdullah was kept under detention in his high-security Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar city after Article 370 was abrogated and the state divided into two Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K.

Omar Abdullah has been set free and there are so far no indications that he has given some undertaking to the authorities not to indulge in political activities those could disturb the law and order situation in J&K.