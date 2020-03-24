After his eight months-long detention in Kashmir, the former chief minister of the state, Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday, 24 March. The first thing he did after his release from detention seems to be the Twitter post that has been winning many likes and retweets minutes after being posted.

In his first tweet, Abdullah wrote it was "a very different world today" to the one that existed on August 5, when he was placed in detention.

Long months of house arrest

Abdullah was among the three former CMs of J&K who was put under house arrest on August 5 after the Centre abrogated Article 370 which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

Omar, back on Twitter then posted a photograph with his parents, thanked political leaders and family for their support. Apart from these tweets, he struck the humorous cord with his tweet on surviving quarantine and lockdown.

The National Conference leader's tweet was an instant hit on the social media platform, collecting 5,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets in the first 15 minutes.

Jammu and Kashmir under lockdown

Like most of the other Indian states, Jammu and Kashmir is also placed under a strict lockdown this week amid the COVID-19 outbreak that has affected nearly 500 people and killed nine across India.

"232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It's a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019," tweeted Omar Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10.

Surrounded by people and media persons in masks on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Abdullah was seen emerging from the Hari Niwas guest house near his official home in Srinagar, sporting a white beard.

COVID-19 becomes Abdullah's prime concern

Interestingly, Abdullah has taken his first comment on social media with regard to the contagion. He has also appealed for the release of his political rival Mehbooba Mufti, another former Chief Minister, and other leaders detained on the same day.

Omar spoke to the reporters who stood to wait outside for his release. He said, "Today, I realise that we are fighting a war of life and death. All our people who have been detained should be released at this time. We must follow government orders to fight coronavirus."