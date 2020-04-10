Amid coronavirus lockdown, heavy shelling took place between Indian and Pakistani troops on the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, April 10 in J&K's Kupwara district which created panic among people living close to the border.

According to the defence sources, the Pakistan army started unprovoked shelling and automatic gunfire at Indian positions in Keran sector of the LoC. "The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan has been befittingly retaliated.

Widespread panic in Keran sector, no casualties

There is no casualty on our side," said a defence source. As over five areas close to the LoC in Keran sector were affected by Pakistan shelling, there was widespread panic in these areas.

At some places, residents were reported to have abandoned homes to save themselves and their families. Till last reports came in, heavy shelling was going on in Keran sector between the two sides.

Previously, on Wednesday, April 8, heavy firing exchanges broke out between terrorists and the security forces in Sopore town, Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to police, at least four to five terrorists were trapped in a building. Police officials said following information about the presence of terrorists in the Arampora area of Sopore town, security forces started a cordon and search operation in the area late Tuesday evening.