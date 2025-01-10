A cold wave continued to sweep across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as Srinagar recorded minus 4.3 and Pahalgam minus 10 degrees celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.

The MET department officials said that the cold wave continued across J&K and due to a clear night sky, the minimum temperature can drop further.

Srinagar had minus 4.3 degrees celsius, Gulmarg minus 8.1 degrees celsius and Pahalgam minus 10 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Jammu city had 4.9 degrees celsius, Katra town 6.1, Batote 3, Banihal 4.9 and Bhaderwah zero degrees celsius as the night's lowest temperature.

A MET office statement said, "On January 10, generally dry weather with cloudiness during 10th evening/night.

"On January 11, generally cloudy with light rain (plains of Jammu) snow at isolated higher reaches of Jammu Division and Kashmir Division.

"On January 12 to 14, generally dry weather. On January 15 to 16, generally cloudy with light snow at isolated to scattered places.

"Advisory: Cold wave at isolated places. Tourists/travellers/transporters are advised to follow administration and traffic advisory."

The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Most water bodies including lakes, streams, ponds and wells have frozen partially in the Valley.

Morning fog and chill had made pedestrian and vehicular movement very limited in the Valley.

Doctors have cautioned people especially children and elders to avoid long exposure to cold, which can cause hypothermia leading to constriction of blood vessels. This is the main cause for heart attacks and heart failures during the winter months in cold countries.

A loose tweed overgarment called the 'Pheran' and an earthen firepot woven in a willow wicker basket called the 'Kangri' are two favourite things seen in the Valley during the long winter months.

To suit its design for office-goers, tailors have made Pherans of different designs and styles. As a result, Pheran has become a fashionable apparel throughout the country over the years in the winter months.

(With inputs from IANS)