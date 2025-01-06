Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir is achieving new milestones in railway infrastructure, with the ambitious Udhampur - Srinagar -Baramulla rail line, which is being discussed all over the country today.

Speaking on the occasion after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various railway projects including the new Jammu Railway Division today, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said the completion of the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, will play a key role in connecting the region with the rest of India providing convenience to the people of Leh-Ladakh.

The launch of rail infrastructure projects in Jammu-Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha will promote tourism and add to socio-economic development in these regions. https://t.co/Ok7SslAg3g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2025

Modi remarked that the Anji Khad Bridge, which is the country's first cable-based railway bridge, is also part of this project.

He said the Chenab Bridge and the Anji Khad Bridge are unparalleled examples of engineering leading to economic progress in the region and promoting prosperity.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Jayanti, the Prime Minister emphasized that his teachings and life inspire the vision of a strong and prosperous nation.

Rail infrastructure projects in J&K will promote tourism, add to socio-economic development

Lauding Bharat's fast-paced progress in connectivity, Modi stated that since the start of 2025, India has been accelerating its initiatives with its metro rail network expanding to over 1000 kilometers.

He mentioned the recent inauguration of the Namo Bharat train in Delhi-NCR along with the launch of Delhi Metro projects yesterday. Modi added that today's event is further testimony to the fact that the entire nation is moving forward together, step by step, as projects launched in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Telangana mark a major leap in modern connectivity for these the north, east and south regions of the country.

He reiterated that the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is helping turn the vision of a developed India into reality. He congratulated the people of these states and all citizens of India on these developments.

The Prime Minister underscored that the work on modern rail networks like the Dedicated Freight Corridor is progressing rapidly in the country.

He said these special corridors will reduce pressure on the regular tracks and will also create more opportunities for high-speed trains. Modi emphasized that the railways are undergoing a transformation with the promotion of Made in India.

He said modern coaches are being developed for metros and railways. Stations are also being redeveloped, Solar panels are being installed at stations, and 'One Station, One Product' stalls are being set up at railway stations.

All these initiatives are generating millions of new employment opportunities in the railway sector. "Over the last decade, millions of young people have secured permanent government jobs in the railways. The demand for raw materials in factories producing new train coaches leads to more job opportunities in other sectors as well", Modi added.

The Prime Minister remarked that keeping in mind the special skills related to the railways, the country's first Gati-Shakti University has also been established. As the railway network expands, new divisions and headquarters are being set up, benefiting regions like Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Leh-Ladakh.