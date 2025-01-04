Keeping in view the inclement weather forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department and Meteorological Centre Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued advisories to the inhabitants of vulnerable areas like the Chenab region of Jammu province.

The administration has urged the people to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

As per the forecast, Jammu and Kashmir will likely witness a three-day wet spell starting from Saturday.

"From January 4 to 6 weather is generally cloudy with light to moderate rain in plains of Jammu. Snow at most places of J&K with peak activity during 4th night to 5th late night and 6th morning and improvement from 6th afternoon", the Weather Department predicted.

Generally cloudy and dry weather is expected on January 7-10, adding that from January 11-12th, generally cloudy weather is expected with the possibility of light snow at isolated places.

In its advisory, the MeT has said that in view of fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperatures, and icy conditions over roads in plains and higher reaches, tourists, travelers, and transporters are advised to plan accordingly & follow administration and traffic advisory.

"There is a possibility of heavy snow at isolated higher reaches during 4th night to 5th late night," the advisory reads.

Control rooms set up in Doda, Ramban district

The District Administration Doda advised people to take necessary precautions and adhere to safety guidelines in view of inclement weather forecasted by Weather Department.

The District Administration/DDMA has urged the people to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions. Ensure adequate preparation for cold weather, especially for vulnerable individuals such as children and the elderly. Hotel, lodge, and guest house owners must ensure proper ventilation in rooms to prevent suffocation and health issues for visitors and travelers.

The Departments including Revenue, PWD (R&B), PWD (Mechanical Engineering), PMGSY, Urban Local Bodies, JPDCL, Jal Shakti, and Health & Medical Education have been directed to keep men and machinery ready for maintenance of respective services.

In case of emergencies, the public can reach out to the 24x7 control rooms and essential services through -Control Room - DC Office Doda with Toll-Free numbers 18001807122, 9906320997, 9596776203.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Office, Bhaderwah on 9419169866, 9419258788.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office Assar on 9596950297, 7889545110; Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office Gandoh on 9018308432, 9419963224.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office Thathri on 7780969683, 9596944416.

For medical and other emergency Services, people can contact CMO Office Doda and Ambulance Service: 01996-233542, Mechanical & Hospital Division Doda- 9103325287, 7006522052 and Fire & Emergency Services Doda: 101, 01996-233458. PCR Doda (24x7): 7298923100, 01996-233530.

District Administration Ramban, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, has put essential services departments on high alert to ensure public safety and uninterrupted services.

The administration has appealed to the public to adhere to safety guidelines issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and avoid unnecessary travel during this period to minimize disruptions and ensure safety.

Public Advisory: Stay Safe Amid Adverse Weather!

Departments including Revenue, PWD (R&B), PWD (Mechanical Engineering), PMGSY, Urban Local Bodies, JPDCL, Jal Shakti, and Health & Medical Education have been directed to maintain readiness for snow clearance, meeting medical emergencies and provide related logistical support.

Field staff from these departments have been instructed to remain stationed at their respective headquarters for immediate assistance.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) located in the DC Office will be operational 24x7 to address emergencies and provide assistance. The public can reach for support through the helpline numbers: 01998-295500 / 01998-266790.

The Deputy Commissioner urged residents to cooperate with authorities, prioritize safety, and limit outdoor activities during adverse weather conditions. Essential services and emergency response teams are on standby to mitigate any challenges during this period.