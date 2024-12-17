Punjabi superstar and world-renowned singer Diljit Dosanjh visited Kashmir and shared his mesmerizing moments on his social media account hailing the Kashmir Valley as "Heaven on Earth"

His visit has been celebrated by fans worldwide and cherished by the people of Kashmir alike. During his stay in Kashmir, Diljit visited religious shrines of the valley, including Shri Adi Shankaracharya Temple and Khanqah-e-Moula, the spiritual places of the Valley.

Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai Ka Kahwah & Adnan bhai ka Rabab ? pic.twitter.com/0yB5CjlRAf — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 17, 2024

In his series of posts on his social media accounts, Diljit shared a video of his visit to the historic Shri Adi Shankaracharya Temple, a revered spiritual site dedicated to Lord Shiva. Perched atop a hill, the temple offers breathtaking views of Srinagar and the Dal Lake below.

AUM ?



Happy Full Moon ?



Shri Adi Shankaracharya Temple ?? pic.twitter.com/g9rINKqpxF — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 15, 2024

Diljit also paid respects at the Shah-e-Hamdan Mosque, a significant symbol of Sufi culture and spirituality in the region. His visits highlighted his appreciation for the diverse cultural and spiritual legacy of Kashmir.

In a series of posts on his social media accounts, the Punjabi singing sensation shared clips of offering prayers at the Shri Adi Shankaracharya temple on the top of the Shankaracharya Temple on the banks of the iconic Dal Lake, the Khanqah shrine in the old city, and a gurudwara in Rainawari area of Srinagar.

KASHMIR ??



THE HEAVEN ON EARTH? pic.twitter.com/sKMyhMOdm3 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2024

In other clips, the actor can also be seen interacting with locals, exchanging pleasantries with people of all ages, and wading through a vast expanse of land covered by fallen red leaves of Chinar trees.

Enjoyed traditional Kashmiri Kahwah during the Shikara ride

Diljit also posted a video of sipping the traditional Kashmiri tea, Kahwah, during his Shikara ride in the Dal Lake.

"Dal Lake Star Mushtaq Bhai Ka Kahwah & Adnan bhai ka Rabab (sic)" he captioned the clip on social media.

Diljit shared captivating videos of offering prayers, interacting with locals, and enjoying the scenic beauty of the Chinar-covered landscape. Adding to his experience, the superstar relished traditional Kashmiri Kahwah during a serene Shikara ride on Dal Lake, celebrating Kashmir's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. Fans across the globe and Kashmiris alike welcomed his visit with great admiration.