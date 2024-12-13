A day after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the restoration of the traditional Darbar Move, he received appreciation from former Sadar-e-Rasayat of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State and veteran Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh.

Dr. Karan Singh, son of the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh, congratulated Omar Abdullah for taking this bold decision. Singh observed that this decision would be helpful in overcoming cultural and linguistic differences between the two regions.

The veteran Congress leader observed that the restoration of the centuries-old tradition was in the interests of the people of both regions.

"I congratulate the new chief minister for deciding to reintroduce the centuries-old tradition of the Darbar move, started decades ago by my great ancestor Maharaja Ranbir Singh," Karan Singh, said in a statement.

"He realized that the differences linguistic, cultural, and geographical between Jammu and Kashmir were so great that unless they were bridged, it would be difficult for them to stay together peacefully," he said.

Singh said the Darbar move was a brilliant project which enabled a large number of employees, including senior officers, to move every year from one capital to the other.

"This was particularly useful for Jammu because its economy depended to a large extent on the influx from Kashmir every winter. Now that only the two units remain from the original State of Jammu and Kashmir, it is all the more necessary that the cultural and linguistic differences between Srinagar and Jammu should be bridged as far as possible, for which the Darbar Move will be very helpful," he observed.

Practice of Darbar Move was stopped in 2021

The Darbar Move, a bi-annual relocation of the Civil Secretariat and other state government offices between Jammu and Srinagar, was discontinued in November 2021.

This practice, initiated by Dogra ruler Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1872 was halted by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in June 2021, citing the administration's complete transition to e-office, which was projected to save Rs 200 crore annually.

However, the decision faced sharp criticism from various quarters, including the Jammu business community and politicians, who viewed the practice as a vital link between the two regions.

Omar announces restoration of Darbar Move

While addressing a meeting of the civil society of Jammu on Wednesday, Omar Abdullah announced that his government will restore the Darbar move.

"We assure you that the Darbar move will be restored. Jammu has its own importance and we will not allow its uniqueness to diminish," he said after chairing a three-hour-long meeting with civil society at his official residence in Jammu.

The chief minister said some things cannot be weighed merely in financial terms.

"The Darbar Move symbolizes the unity and inclusivity of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a tradition that ensures governance remains accessible to both regions," Omar said.