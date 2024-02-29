Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra came together at an award show recently. While Mannara wore a bright red, shimmery gown; Ankita wore a statement-making black dress. The two ladies posed together for the shutterbugs when Ankita showed her 'Couple of the Year' trophy to Mannara, the Chopra girl was seen raising her eyebrow over it. Let's take a look.

Social media wasn't ready to let this moment go away this easily and soon comments started pouring in on the video. Many called Ankita 'insecure' and many opined how she has started dressing and looking like Kangana Ranaut now. On the other hand, many praised Mannara for handling the situation with dignity.

Social media reactions

"Ankita is wearing her heart's colour black while Mannara is wearing her mood red," a user wrote.

"Ankita is now looking like a villain," another user commented.

"They received the couple of the year and that's the biggest joke," a social media user opined.

"Mannara should get dignity award the way she handled the situation," another social media user wrote.

"Ankita brings negative vibes with her," read a comment.

"Red heart always for Mannara," another comment read, "ankita looking like vampire," read one more of the comments, "lack heart, Inside and outside both are black," read another one of the comments on the video.

Ankita - Mannara's equation

Ankita and Mannara were seen at loggerheads throughout their stay inside the Bigg Boss house. Ankita had accused Priyanka Chopra's cousin of trying to be cosy and friendly with Vicky Jain. In her response, Mannara always maintained that since the two got along well, she used to enjoy his company and there wasn't anything more to it.