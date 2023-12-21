Another day, another fight. Bigg Boss 17 never fails to grab headlines. Especially, real life married couples Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fighting over trivial issues. For the ones who aren't following the show.

Earlier last week, Vicky and Ankita had a tiff over cooking, wherein Vicky mentioned that Khanzaadi is a better cook than Ankita. He also revealed that in their three years of marriage, Ankita has never cooked for him. This comment of Vicky didn't go down well with Ankita and they got into a major verbal argument.

Ankita wants divorce from Vicky Jain

And now again, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande fought. It all started with Vicky and Ayesha joking about marriage and how married people suffer a lot. Ankita got angry when Vicky agreed with Ayesha over mocking married people.

Ankita got furious and asked Vicky upfront if he wanted to divorce her.

Vicky said, "I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can't tell what they go through and what they suffer."

Ankita responded to the same and said, "If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let's get a divorce, I don't want to go back home with you."

Ankita further told Ayesha, "I know Vicky loves me but he isn't offering me what I really want. I feel controlled and dominated by him at times. I have noticed how he stops me every time I get into a fight with a male contestant."

The verbal altercation comes when Ankita is seen remembering and talking about her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Netizens slam Ankita left, right and centre

Netizens were unhappy with the way she had been dragging SSR not focusing on her marriage and picking up fights.

A user said, "My god this lady... What kind of a woman is she? Damn, she is so nagging.... The entire time she fights and then she regrets it and goes and hugs him.... You didn't know about him how he was before marriage? Stop playing the sympathy card here that how victimized you are with you're pati.." ( She is playing the victim card)

Another mentioned, "Now I can imagine Sushant PR team separated him from her ...she wanted him to marry her just after his first hit release, And she wanted to bound him in marriage."

The third user said, "Ro-ro kr dikha rahi uska Sushant ka relation kitna accha tha..Sushant ke nam pr card play kr rahi sympathy gain karne ke liye." (she is crying all the time and dragging Sushant Singh Rajput and seeking sympathy).

Ankita remembers SSR

Ankita repeatedly opened up about her past relationship in the show and spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Monday, Ankita confessed to Isha that she kept her break-up with SSR a secret

Ankita said while speaking to Isha said,"Bahut baar banda batata nahi hai break-up ke baare main kyunki ussko lagta hai ki shayad wapas relationship thik hojaye. Ek hope rehti hai yaar. ( I thought he would come back)..For two years, I didn't want anyone to know about my breakup,".

"I had hopes of Sushant returning as our relationship was of seven years. I had hoped he would return home and hence I didn't tell anyone. I was staying in a home which had photos of us all over," Ankita added.

Ankita thanked Vicky for being supportive towards her

She said: "Phir later when I got into a relationship with Vicky toh everyone trolled him badly but ussne mera bahut sath diya, itna koi deta nahi hai." ( He really held my hand).

Isha shared: "Main samajh sakti hu, ( I can understand) when I dated Abhishek, I didn't accept our relationship in a single interview because of the same reasons. It gets bad with time."

Ankita replied: "I can understand but I had hopes of Sushant returning back as our relationship was of 7 years. I had hoped he would return home and hence I didn't tell anyone. I was staying in a home which had photos of us all over. When I met Vicky I didn't know what it would lead to but he supported me a lot."

However, Ankita recently celebrated her birthday inside the Bigg Boss house and Vicky dedicated a special poem for her. Vicky said, "Koyle si raatein meri, heere si entry teri...inhi mein doob jaun, aankhein jo gehri teri...main kabhi keh nahi paya magar, tujhse hi mukammal zindagi meri". ( Your eyes are beautiful.. you have made my life blissful).

Ayesha entered as a wild card contestant for Munawar

Ayesha on the other hand has entered the house for Munawar. According to Ayesha's claims he has two-timed her. However, after their confrontation, Munawar apologised to her and they were seen dancing with each other and also patching up. Amid Munawar and Ayesha rekindling their bond, Munawar's ex Nazila took to social media and ended her relationship with him accusing him of having multiple affairs and cheating on her with multiple girls.