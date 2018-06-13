While several disagreements and protests have dogged the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka after it announced its cabinet of ministers, this appointment is probably something everyone will agree with. Breaking tradition, Kumaraswamy has said that he is looking to appoint Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy as the head of Karnataka Planning Board.

Explaining that Murthy's appointment will help build the government's image and also bring in a lot of foreign investors to the state, Kumaraswamy told Bangalore Mirror that this was the motive behind their June 6 meeting.

The chief minister will continue in the role of the chairman of the planning board, but also revealed to the daily that he intends to get a few other experts on board for better planning and implementation, which in turn will result in the overall development of Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy also believes that the Infosys co-founder has valuable insights when it comes to drawing up plans and implementing them for the general good. With this, Murthy will not be just another adviser to the government but will be at a higher position. The Karnataka government is even considering upgrading the position of the deputy chairman, which will ensure that Murthy gets a cabinet rank and is not just a state minister.

The chief minister also opted for Murthy as he clearly isn't new to a role like this. He was the chairman of the Bengaluru International Airport Limited between 2005 and 2005. He has also often opined about the development of the city, which is growing at an extremely fast pace and needs quite a lot of planning to avoid issues in the future. And Kumaraswamy believes that Murthy's ideas, expertise and experience is exactly what the city needs.