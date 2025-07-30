Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' is nowhere ready to stop. The Mohit Suri film backed by YRF might not have won over the critics but it surely has cemented its place in the hearts of Gen Z. From the audience making reels on the song, dancing in theatre, breaking down to visiting cinema hall in wheelchair; the Ahaan Panday – Aneet Padda's 'Saiyaara' craze seems unstoppable.

However, some influencers recently spoke about how the makers must have paid these Gen Z people to cry in theatres. "What's happening with this ridiculous Saiyaara movie. The producer of this movie, in my view, has paid ₹500 in dehadi to lots of these Gen-Z young folks to go into these theatres and put on emotional performances of crying...," influencers said In The Asymmetric Crew podcast.

"This is how the movie is getting promoted by the way. The whole world has now become a bunch of performers," The Barber Shop and Shantanu claimed. While the podcast received mixed reactions, Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji was quick to lash out. The 'Neal N Nikky' actress called it "Bollywood bashing" and slammed the two.

Tanishaa slams

"Completely disagree. Times are changing and these people are stuck in the past. Love and appreciate the new. And honestly, what rubbish is this man saying? Does he know anything for a fact. He is using the phenomenon of Saiyaara to get views by talking negatively. If people are reacting to a film what is so wrong about that," she wrote on social media.

"Just because he cannot relate doesn't mean the younger generation doesn't either. Every generation is different. This is India. We react. Go watch the film see how the audiences are moved. Then talk. This is just Bollywood bashing ! Brands just have to find new ways to connect to their audiences!" she added.