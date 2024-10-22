Bollywood actor Tanishaa Mukerji is the daughter of Tanuja and the younger sister of Kajol, she is also Rani Mukerji's cousin.

Tanisha has been part of the industry for over a decade. She made her debut with the slasher film Sssshhh... in 2003 and had her first success with the political crime thriller film Sarkar, and its sequel Sarkar Raj in which she had a supporting role. In 2013, she made her television debut as a contestant in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 7, where she finished as 1st runner-up.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Tanishaa Mukerji spoke about changing facades of industry, a role of Kajol that she would like to reprise, her take on social media and her take on nepotism.

Excerpts from the interview

IBT: How do you look at your journey in the industry so far?

Tanishaa: The journey has been a blessed one indeed. In an industry where so many people dream and aspire to even be a part of 1 project, I have had the good fortune of being accepted by the audience and have received decent amount of love for their for all my art forms. Be it as an actor or as a reality show contestant, I have been showered with love to the best of my ability and hence, I literally have no complaints. Every iota of love that I have received from my fraternity colleagues, professionals around and my audience fills my heart with gratitude and with this gratitude and motivation, I look ahead in my journey as I try to make things even better in the future. Looking forward to everyone's love and support.

IBT: Off late, the debate on nepotism has grabbed everyone's attention. What's your take on the subject?

Tanishaa: I feel this conversation has been dragged for too long now. This is there everywhere. It's just that since the entertainment industry is always in the spotlight and limelight, the discussions are a lot more here. But, having said that, the journey later is always decided by the audience. They are the ultimate kings and queens. So, I feel it's time conversation around nepotism should stop.

IBT: A role of your sister Kajol you would like to reprise?

Tanishaa: There are so many. However, if I have to pick one, it would be Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I love such makeover stories.

IBT: Who is funnier, naughty and humorous, you or Kajol?

Tanishaa: We both have a decent sense of humour and at the end of the day, people around us always enjoy our company when we are in a mood to chill and relax. We both have our share of laughter and fun and that's why, I feel our sense of humour can't be compared. Rather I would say, our humour when we are together is a dangerous combination. (Laughs)

IBT: With OTT becoming such an integral part of our lives, do you think that actors have more scope to showcase their talent?

Tanishaa: Yes certainly, with more projects happening across different mediums, it's natural that the number of opportunities to have increased. Having said that, more opportunities and more projects also mean more clutter. Sometimes, because of this clutter, quality takes a backseat. To each their own but as an artiste, I have always tried to focus more on quality ahead of quantity. Sometimes your decisions prove right and sometimes they prove wrong. That's part and parcel of the journey. However, the good thing about OTT has to be the fact that since there's no box office pressure involved, a lot of brilliant actors who were perhaps consider underdogs have had a resurgence. So yes, certainly it has a positive impact.

IBT: Have you ever been offered to be a judge on reality shows?

Tanishaa: Yes I have. However, it is not a role that I am willing to take right now. I feel it requires a lot of time commitment, & devotion, something I am not looking forward to at this moment. But yes, never say never. If in future, I am offered to be a judge of a reality show in a field which I consider myself skilled and experienced enough to share my knowledge and learning, I would love to.

IBT: There are so many celebs going under the knife, enhancing their beauty they are going for lip fillers, do you think it's needed?

Tanishaa: I really can't comment for others. There's too much of judgement around this and I don't like it. If someone feels the need, they should keeping all safety measures in check and if someone feels comfortable the way they are, then so be it. I really feel this is a personal choice and it should be left that way. There's nothing right or wrong about it. Whatever that gives an individual happiness and confidence.

IBT: As an actor, what do you look at before signing a script?

Tanishaa: Well, for me, my role, the director and the Production house is a consideration. Also the platform or plan of release matters. But for me, what is absolutely non-negotiable is the value that I can bring to a project with my role and presence. If my presence in a project doesn't add value to the overall narrative, I wouldn't like to be a part of it. So yes that's it.

IBT: Nowadays, some of the makers tend to cast people with huge social media presence instead of professional actors. How do you look at this?

Tanishaa: Yes, it's been happening but it's sad. Having said that, I feel that instead of cribbing about things, we should rather adapt to changing times and renovate ourselves. Our industry is such where after every 5-8 years, there's a shift in paradigm. So, if for actors to get cast in good projects, they also need to focus on their social media, why not? I feel the social media of an actor should be like a resume. People seeking jobs are skilled but they still need to make CVs and resumes to consider their hiring right? So, what's the harm if actors focus on social media for casting? While I feel that the main focus should always be to hone your craft and make it better, a little emphasis on your social media certainly won't harm you. Instead, that will rather help you to get cast and utilise all the learnings you have had when you trained yourself as an actor. So, I look at it in a very positive way.

IBT: Has looking good taken a backseat in Bollywood or people still want to see actors in glamorous roles ?

Tanishaa: Well, I would say it's completely subjective and depends on what exactly the director or the project needs. Also, good looks in itself is subjective. Someone might be good-looking according to person A but might not be according to person B. What matters is what the director, the casting agents and the production feels. A lot of factors like the script, nature of the project, narrative and many other things are deciding factors of this thing. So, I feel this is something that co-exists. But yes, terrible acting skills with all the good looks on earth is of no use and also all the talent and potential as an actor is of no use if you aren't groomed and ready enough to look presentable on-screen. Everything matters.

IBT: What is next for you?