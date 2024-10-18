Pouplar actor Adah Sharma is known for her portal in films like "The Kerala Story", "Hasee Toh Phasee" and "1920", as well as web shows "Commando" and "Sunflower". Adah Sharma is currently seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Reeta Sanyal, which is a ten-episode crime dramedy which is a satire and parody of crime thrillers.

In the show, she plays 10 different characters in "Reeta Sanyal". A few months ago, actor Adah Sharma, shifted into late Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai house, in which he was found dead on June 14, 2020.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Adah Sharma spoke about staying at late actor SSR's house, her take on nepotism, changing beauty standards in Bollywood, recently released show Reeta Sanyal and more.

IBT: Can you tell us about your character in Reeta Sanyal?

I cannot even begin with what Reeta Sanyal is. I got to play 10 characters in one project. She's a chameleon who changed her voice and body language and she also uses external makeup and hair to change her look. Reeta Sanyal is a very unique genre. It's like reading a comic book. Whacky, wild, hold, crazy but when it comes to emotion it's ekdum desi and very very raw and real.

IBT: In general, when you read a script, what makes you say yes? What do you look for in a character that you might play?

I pick stuff only on intuition. Sometimes on the heart also. If I like the people making the project I feel the next few months will be fun working with them. Of course, I should want to do the role because then only will I give 100 per cent.

IBT: With the rise of streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, how do you think it has changed the way stories are told in Indian cinema?

I think it allows so many people to get a chance to make their storytelling dreams come true and reach the homes of people all over the country.

IBT: For most people, your real breakout role was as the beautiful but troubled Shalini Unnikrishnan in The Kerala Story. Do you feel that it's a hallmark of your career?

I agree. In 1920 the horror enthusiasts gave me love, with Commando the action buffs, with the Kerala story, the film became this movement with people promoting it by holding banners on the road and making it their film, holding posters on bikes, and having rallies. They made it go down in history. It is the highest female-grossing film of all time in India so it is a hallmark.

IBT: After The Kerala Files what kind of films are you getting offered?

I'm fortunate to not get typecast. Also just after Kerala Story, I did Sunflower season 2 where I played a cunning bar dancer who was so comfortable with her body. She was intelligent and witty, far from the innocent naive Shalini from Kerala Story and then I did Bastar where I was so masculine and this soldier who is tough and fighting for her country. I'm glad people are seeing different sides of me and casting me in films.

IBT: You recently moved into the same apartment where Sushant Singh Rajput once lived. How does it feel?

It is always about how you feel in your mind. As an actor, I travel so much, new hotels every day. So I've made my mind a wonderful place to live in irrespective of where I am. Separately though the house is home now.

IBT: You started acting very early, yet do you recall your first cinema memory? Was there something that made you fall in love with that world, or was it more like a process?

That I could legally be so many people. That I could get into the mind and work for a year on a character and make magic. I could even for a few hours make someone forget their real life and make them part of this world we have created, forget their pains and struggles.

IBT: With growing social media and makers casting influencers with great social media presence, do you think acting has taken a backseat in the industry?

I don't think acting has taken a backseat. I've been seeing some wonderful performances. I'm no casting director, but I think whatever your background if you fit a role you should be given the part. Since you're asking about influencers getting parts what about those who are not influencers and not actors who are getting all the acting parts and all the influencer brands as well?

IBT: A lot of celebs have gone under the knife to enhance their beauty. Would you ever do something like that?

I haven't done anything yet. I get sleepless nights and severe diarrhoea for weeks if I have even a wisdom tooth extraction. With AI taking over though we might all become robots in the future or there might be some pill that will make us all freeze in time like mummies. I read a book which said by 2035 we will all live in giant bubbles fused with excess oxygen so we don't age. That would be so scary.

What is your take on nepotism?

I don't take what I'm not offered.

Is there a female director you'd love to collaborate with?

Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Shinde, Mira Nair, Kiran Rao, Reema Katgi, Ashwini Tiwari, Alankrita Shrivastava, Konkona Sen, Tanuja Chandra, Aparna Sen, Rima Das, Shonali Bose to name a few

IBT: Can you share any insights about what's next for you after Reeta Sanyal? Are there any genres or roles you're eager to explore?