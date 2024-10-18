Desi girl and Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra has carved a niche in Hollywood. The actor arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday. The reason for PeeCee's visit is for a brand promotion.

On Thursday, the actor slayed as she made a striking appearance for a beauty brand promotion.

The OG Desi Girl who is known for her sartorial choices, turned heads as she opted for a shimmering glam mini dress.

Her outfit featured a sage green shade with a plunging neckline top that she paired with a mini skirt; her shimmery top had a dramatic floor-sweeping cape in the same hue. She rounded off her look with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings and silver strappy stiletto.

The actor posed for shutterbugs and also greeted the paps with namaste and made hand-heart gestures.

Priyanka Chopra also posed with her fans and gave an autograph to a fan on his shirt.

Fans had mixed reactions to Priyanka posing with fans and a section of netizens were of the view that Priyanka Chopra copied Alia Bhatt, who often makes hand-gestures.

Work Front

Priyanka will be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. She will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka's Marathi film Paani, which is set for a big-screen release on October 18.