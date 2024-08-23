Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is known for his friendly nature. The actor is often seen interacting with paps and indulging in banter. The newly minted father is making the most of his personal and professional life.

Being an avid social media user, Varun is often seen posting about day-to-day happenings of his life information about his upcoming projects, family moments, and brand endorsements.

On Wednesday, he was once again papped and this time, the actor Varun was brutally slammed for his behaviour.

Varun closes the door of his car with his leg

It so happened that Varun was in a rush and was occupied with a call, while stepping out of his car, he slammed the car door with his leg.

The clip shows Varun talking to someone on the phone, and on the other hand, he is seen holding a cup of coffee. However, Varun closing the door of his car with his leg has irked the fans.

His gesture didn't go down well with netizens and fans he was slammed brutally.

'Disrespectful and shameful act'

A user wrote, "The way he is treating the car."

Another wrote, "disrespectful."

The third one mentioned, "This is rude."

Work Front

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is basking in the success of his earlier released films. He will now be seen in 'Border 2'. On Friday makers made an official announcement about Varun Dhawan joining the film's cast. The sequel to the 1997 hit film will have the OG star Sunny Deol. The announcement was made by Sunny on social media as he posted a clip featuring Varun's voice in the background.

The post further revealed that the film is scheduled for release during the Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Ayushmann Khurrana would essay the role of a soldier in the film. However, he backed out later, citing creative issues. A report in Mid-Day quoted a source saying he was "unsure" about his position in the film. "Ayushmann was in talks to play a soldier in the sequel. While both Ayushmann and the makers were keen on collaborating, the actor felt unsure of his positioning in an ensemble led by Sunny Deol, a towering star in his own right," the source said.

Apart from that, Varun was recently seen in a cameo in 'Stree 2'. The actor has got 'Bhediya 2', 'Baby John' and an untitled film directed by his father, David Dhawan. He will also be seen in Citadel along with Samatha Ruth Prabhu.