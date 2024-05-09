Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to embrace fatherhood in a few months. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child together. Amidst his busy professional schedule, the actor is also taking time out to care for his wife, Natasha.

Varun Dhawan gets miffed with paps they follow him to the clinic

On Tuesday, the actor was papped outside a clinic. The paps were seen following him inside a clinic, which didn't go down well with Varun.

In the video shared on several Instagram Bollywood pages, paparazzi were heard screaming Varun's name so that they could take a picture of him. Varun got angry and said, "Tere ko andar aana hai?" ( You want to come). Paps replied, "nai nai" (No, No).

Fans praised Varun Dhawan for schooling paps. While a section of netizens were of the view that he could have been more polite with the paps.

A user wrote, "Varun acting Varun attitude .."

Another mentioned, "What is this attitude for..?"

The third user said, "lol because of all this attitude you are now days consider as flop actor.."

Recently, Varun Dhawan took to his social media to share a birthday post for his wife Natasha Dalal. He shared a video of them on an overseas trip and wrote, ''Happy birthday to my caretaker Love you forever''.

Work Front

Varun Dhawan will see in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film will also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Sharing the video, Varun Dhawan wrote, ''Love is about to take centre stage! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari's journey with their family begins today. Send love & blessings! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!''.