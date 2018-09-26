An 11-month-old boy died while travelling from Doha to Hyderabad in Qatar Airlines on Wednesday, September 26.

As soon as the flight landed at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the toddler suffered breathlessness and the parents rushed him to Apollo hospital.

However, the doctor at the hospital pronounced the toddler brought dead. According to the medical team, the baby died due to breathing problem.

Qatar Airways offered condolences to the infant and said, "we are aware of the sad news that the toddler passed away at Hyderabad international airport this morning. Our heartfelt sympathy and thoughts are with the affected family."

According to sources, the parents of the toddler work in the United States. So far no complaint has been lodged.

