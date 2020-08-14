Director Deva Katta has released the theme motion poster of his upcoming movie Indraprastham, which is inspired by the lives of YS Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR) and Nara Chandrababu Naidu (CBN).

Indraprastham is touted to be a political drama, which is written and directed by Deva Katta and produced by Harsha V and Teja C under the banner Proodos Productions. The makers release its theme motion poster on their YouTube channel on August 14 and wrote, "There are no two sides to TRUTH, there is only one side! Here is the theme motion poster of Indraprastham (working title)."

They also revealed that Indraprastham is inspired by the fictional account of YSR and CBN's friendship and rivalry. They added, "It's a remotely inspired fictional account of the friendship and rivalry shared by two of the United Andhra Pradesh iconic politicians YSR and NCBN, Written and to be directed by Deva Katta. Score for teaser by Suresh Bobbili."

Earlier this week, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who is currently working on the film 83 and Thalaivi announced that he would co-produce a movie with Thirumal Reddy. The film will be inspired by friends-turned-foes YSR and CBN and filmmaker Raj who directed web series Chadharangam on Zee 5, will direct this film, which will be released in two parts.

Deva Katta, who was upset with Vishnu Vardhan Induri's announcement, took to his Twitter account to express his anger against the producer. The director tweeted on August 11, "In 2017, I have written a script paying homage to the iconic YSR/CBN political life imagining a fictional friendship/professional rivalry between them and registered it under the copy rights act."

The Prassthanam director continued, "I hav also registered multiple versions of this script since 2017. The "idea" is being hijacked by some ppl here over several "party talks" but hope they limit their fiction to the public domain and don't invite any legal action by copying any of my registered themes/scenes!"

Deva Katta said that his legal team is closely watching the news relate to Vishnu Vardhan Induri's film. He added, "This script was first written as 3 part film inspired by Godfather, which I later converted into a web series format. Our team have pitched this idea to some major OTT platforms and our legal team is closely following up with this news!!"

The director also alleged that Vishnu Vardhan Induri had stolen another script narrated by him. Deva Katta concluded, "Earlier this same person stole another script I pitched directly and made a disaster out of it!! This time I won't let him toil another exciting script out of sheer respect for YSR gaaru and CBN gaaru!!"