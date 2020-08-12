Filmmaker Raj is set to make an emotional political drama, which deals with the camaraderie between late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) and Nara Chandrababu Naidu (CBN), who are friends-turned-foes.

Late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Nara Chandrababu Naidu started their political career with the same party – Congress. They went on to become Chief Ministers of great Andhra Pradesh and defined the state politics in their own way. Tollywood filmmakers have made a series of biographical movies in recent years and some of them were based on their lives. Raj is set to bring them together on celluloid.

The relationship between the friends-turned-foes

Raj showcases the relationship between the friends-turned-foes. The film is about how their friendship blossomed and later turned foes. "The story is about two young leaders who started their political journey within the same political party at the same time, who were initially close friends, but drifted apart with time, as scenarios changed, and espoused contrasting ideologies," a source told Deccan Chronicle

The source said that the yet-to-be-titled film will be a semi-fictitious take on three decades of AP State politics from the early '80s till the late 2000s. Thirumal Reddy and Vishnu Induri are producing this project, which is said to be released in two parts. The first part of the movie ends with CBN becoming the Chief Minister and the second part ends with YSR taking over the reins.

The source added, "The project also deals with the duality in politics — Chandrababu believed in development while YSR endorsed welfare, the two arms of progress. While the friendship between the two protected them from division to an extent, the pursuit of power made a crack inevitable ultimately."