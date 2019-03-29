Few days ago, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut had signed Director Vijay's bilingual film on late Tamil Nadu CM, which will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. After that, there were reports that Ms. Ranaut was being paid Rs 24 crore for the film, which not only makes her the highest paid actress by a huge margin, but the remuneration is also the highest ever for an actor collaborating with a Director and Producer from South.

However, reports started trickling in that the reports of Rs 24 crore remuneration might not be correct and there were claims that Director Vijay had stated that Kangana might not be getting paid that much. But now, Vishnu Vardhan Induri has put an end to all speculations and stated that Vijay had not spoken to anyone, and added that Kangana deserved every bit of salary she was getting. He said, "Kangana deserves every bit of remuneration she is getting, we are very happy to have her in our team, but the details can't be disclosed it's a matter between the talent and the producer no one else is authorised to talk about it."

Kangana Ranaut had mentioned that she felt a strong connect with Jayalalithaa's story, and was drawn towards it. She will also be taking lessons in Tamil to do complete justice to the role.