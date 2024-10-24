Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Karmayogi Saptah' - National Learning Week at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The initiative, aimed at creating a workforce that would become the driving force of the country's development, has been met with widespread approval. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of continuous learning and improvement, stating that if we continue to work with passion, no one can stop the country from progressing.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of embracing technology in the modern world. He discussed the dual aspects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) - as an opportunity and a challenge. He stressed the need for balancing both aspects and utilizing AI to drive progress for Aspirational India, which could lead to transformative change. The Prime Minister also touched upon the impact of the digital revolution and social media, stating that information equality has become a norm. With AI, information processing is becoming equally easy, making citizens more informed and empowering them to keep a tab on all of the activities of the government.

He urged civil servants to keep themselves updated with the latest technological developments to meet the rising standards. The Prime Minister also lauded the iGOT platform, stating that more than 40 lakh government employees have registered on the platform. Over 1400 courses are available and more than 1.5 crore certificates of completion in various courses have been received by the officers.

In a similar vein, Union Minister Jitendra Singh addressed the Karmayogi Saptah 'Samuhik Charcha' for officers of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances. He emphasized that Mission Karmayogi underlines a paradigm shift from "Rule" to "Role" and focuses on Civil Servants being bound by responsibilities rather than rules. He outlined how the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has been the first among the ministries to start this cycle of regular learning. The Union Minister also highlighted how Mission Karmayogi creates a layer of sustainable ecosystem with the 'One Government' approach to realize the dream of Viksit Bharat. He stated that given the needs of changing times, one should be continuously engaging in the learning processes. In the context of the global scenario, the Prime Minister's emphasis on the importance of technology and AI resonates with the global trend towards a more tech-driven society. A report by Pew Research Center suggests that the 'new normal' in 2025 will be far more tech-driven, presenting more significant challenges. The report highlights that the sweeping societal change will make life worse for most people as greater inequality, rising authoritarianism, and rampant misinformation take hold in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The use of social media has no single preordained outcome. These platforms cannot "bring the world closer together," as Facebook 's mission states, and help connect only democracy-loving people. The success of this initiative will depend on how effectively these challenges are addressed and how well the benefits of technology are harnessed for the development of the country.

The launch of the 'Karmayogi Saptah' - National Learning Week is a significant step towards the development of human resources in India. The emphasis on continuous learning, embracing technology, and the shift from Rule to Role are crucial aspects of this initiative. However, it is also essential to be mindful of the challenges that a more tech-driven society might present in the future. The success of this initiative will depend on how effectively these challenges are addressed and how well the benefits of technology are harnessed for the development of the country.