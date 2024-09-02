Preethi Pal, a 23-year-old para-athlete, has carved her name in the annals of sports history. Her achievement of securing two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Paralympics has set a new precedent, making her the first Indian woman to win two medals in track and field in either the Paralympics or Olympics.

Born into a farmer's family in rural Uttar Pradesh, Preethi's journey to the Paralympics podium was far from straightforward. From the day she was born, she faced significant physical challenges. Her lower body had to be plastered for six days after birth due to weak legs and an irregular leg posture, making her susceptible to various diseases. Despite these challenges, Preethi proved to be a fighter, demonstrating incredible strength and resilience. To strengthen her legs, Preethi underwent various traditional treatments and started wearing calipers at the age of five, a practice she continued for eight years. Despite many doubting her survival, she proved them wrong, overcoming life-threatening conditions and emerging stronger.

Preethi's interest in para-sports was sparked at the age of 17 when she came across clips of the Paralympic Games on social media. This interest soon turned into a passion, changing her life forever. A few years after starting to practice athletics, she met her mentor, Paralympian Fathima Khatoon, who played a pivotal role in her athletic development. Encouraged by Fathima, Preethi participated in district, state, and national competitions, making her international debut at the Asian Para Games last year. To qualify for the Paris Paralympic Games, she moved to New Delhi to train under coach Gajender Singh at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With his guidance, she refined her running techniques, leading to significant improvements in her timing.

Preethi's first taste of international success came at the World Para Athletics Championship, where she claimed bronze medals in both the 100m and 200m events in 2024. This success was a precursor to her historic performance at the Paris Paralympics. At the Paralympics, Preethi first won bronze in the women's 100m -T35, clocking a personal best time of 14.21 seconds. She finished behind China's World Record-holder Zhou Xia, who won gold in 13.58 seconds, and her compatriot Guo Qianqian, who took silver in 13.74 seconds.

Following this, Preethi scripted history by clinching another bronze in the women's 200m T35. She clocked a personal best timing of 30.01 seconds, finishing behind the Chinese duo of Xia Zhou and Guo Qianqian, who bagged gold and silver respectively with timings of 28.15 seconds and 29.09 seconds. Preethi's historic performance at the Paris Paralympics has been lauded by many, including Olympian pistol shooter Heena Sindhu. Heartiest congratulations to Preethi Pal for a medal-winning performance at the Paris Paralympics. Despite facing innumerable challenges throughout your life, you stand tall scripting your name in history. The nation is not only proud of you but draws inspiration from your character and spirit. Keep winning and keep rising Preethi, Heena posted on social media.

Preethi's achievement is particularly significant as all the athletics medals India had won since the 1984 edition of the Paralympics have come from field events. The T35 classification, in which Preethi won her medals, is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia, and athetosis. Preethi Pal's journey is a testament to her indomitable spirit and determination. Despite the challenges she faced, she never gave up and continued to strive for excellence. Her story serves as an inspiration to many, reminding us that with hard work, perseverance, and the right support, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve their dreams.