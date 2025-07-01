Mira Rajput is one of the most talked about celebrity wife. Despite being away from the camera; Shahid Kapoor's wife gets a lot of attention and sometimes, even unwanted limelight. The diva who is one of the co-founders of a beauty cream brand was recently trolled for her social media post on the emotions of a founder.

Mira had taken to social media to reshare a post that spoke about the various emotions and challenges of being a founder.

What Mira shared...

"One of the strangest things about being a founder is the timing mismatch of emotions. By the time the world starts congratulating you for something you did – closing a round, hitting a milestone, launching something big – you've already moved on. You're knee-deep in the next problem," the post shared by Mira read.

The post concluded with – "That's the founder's loop - solve, sprint, survive, repeat". However, as soon as Mrs Kapoor shared the post, she was soon targeted on Reddit.

What Reddit said

"Girl, you're running a skincare-wellness brand (that only makes headlines for its exorbitant prices, if ever), not a country. Sit down. Or go to sleep. Whatever," a reddit user commented.

"Ohh my god, she's been entrepreneur of the year, business woman of the century shaping policies, budding economies, transforming lives. More power to you, you go girl & don't come back," another user dropped a comment.

"Omg she seriously thinks she is a founder? Does she KNOW the conventional meaning of the word founder??" asked a person on reddit.

"India's Meghan Markle. Tradwife with entrepreneurial aspirations," another took a jibe.

"The worst part is chatgpt wrote that," a social media user wrote.

"No one say anything to Desi hailey Bieber," another social media user took a dig.

"She is so entitled! Most of the common people haven't even heard about her brand. She speaks like she is the next Hailey Bieber & founded a brand like Rhode," read a comment.

"Didn't she CHOOSE to be an entrepreneur? She sounds like she was forced into doing this," a user asked.

"Slow clap," another commented.