The S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system that India would acquire from Russia after signing a Rs 39,000 crore deal on Friday, has the capability to engage 36 aerial targets simultaneously and can launch 72 missiles in one go.

The system is so lethal that Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa said it will be a game-changer and will give a much-needed boost to the capabilities of IAF, the primary operator of S-400.

The air defence system can detect any aerial target, including stealth fighter aircraft out to a range of 600km and shoot down hostile targets 400km away. The system has four missiles with ranges of 40km, 120km, 250km and 400km, to engage a variety of targets.

It can also destroy tactical surface to surface missiles between ranges of 5km to 60km.

India will start getting five S-400 batteries starting 2020. The S-400 will play a pivotal role in defending the skies of the country against any form of aerial attacks from either Pakistan or China.

Interestingly, China acquired the same missile system from Russia and has already deployed it.

After India signs S-400 deal with Russia, US says will not impose sanctions on India

The United States passed the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) earlier this year under which any country having ties with Russia's defence and intelligence services will face sanctions.

A US State Department spokesperson said earlier this week that CAATSA would apply to countries acquiring systems such as S-400.

Last month, US imposed sanctions on China's military for acquiring the S-400 and Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft from Russia this year.

However, after India and Russia signed the S-400 deal, US Embassy issued a statement saying the sanctions were aimed at punishing Russia and not damaging military capabilities of its allies, indicating that India would escape sanctions under CAATSA.

The S-400 deal reinforces Russia's position as the main exporter of armaments to India. During the 2013-17 period, 62 percent of India's arms import was from Russia.

India has made it clear to the US that it can't sever military ties with Russia as most of the equipment in service with its Army, Navy and Air Force is of Russian origin and any disruption in ties can have a serious implication for the defence of the country.