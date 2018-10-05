Live

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sign a key defence deal on Friday, valued at about $5 billion or Rs 3,961 crore.

President Putin reached Delhi on Thursday evening and he was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Putin was then taken to the official residence of the Indian Prime Minister.

Modi then tweeted, "Welcome to India, President Putin. Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship," in English and Russian.

Prime Minister Modi hosted a private dinner for President Putin where the duo discussed various regional and global issues which could impact the two countries.

Live Updates