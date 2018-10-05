Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sign a key defence deal on Friday, valued at about $5 billion or Rs 3,961 crore.
President Putin reached Delhi on Thursday evening and he was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Putin was then taken to the official residence of the Indian Prime Minister.
Modi then tweeted, "Welcome to India, President Putin. Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship," in English and Russian.
Prime Minister Modi hosted a private dinner for President Putin where the duo discussed various regional and global issues which could impact the two countries.
Live Updates
Talks for Rupee-Rouble transaction have been going on for a few years, says
"I am absolutely certain that it is a totally workable solution. The only issue is that everybody is used to working in dollars, the framework is there, bank accounts and processes are in place; in Rupee-Ruble you would have to set that up which would take some time and cost. So, the sooner two commercial parties decide to look at this arrangement, they will have to do some homework and incur some cost but it will take off without a problem", says Gasprom Bank's Representative in India Sergey Mitreykin to India Today.
The transaction to be in Rupee-Rouble
The payment for the delivery of the S-400 missiles will be in Rupee-Rouble without the intervention of the USD. This will help both the countries escape the US sanctions.
President Putin has recommended transaction through Rupee-Rouble but the Indian governemnt declined due to the Rouble's depreciation in the past.
China was the first country to sign a contract for the S-400 missiles
China was the first country to sign a government-government contract in 2014 for a delivery of six battalions of the S-400 system of S-400 missiles. It is said that the delivery has also begun in January.
What is the S-400 air missile deal?
S-400 is a surface-to-air missile defence system and acts as a shield against incoming missile attacks.
The S-400 Triumf or SA-21 Growler (according to the NATO) is considered one of the most deadly weapon, reports Indian Express. It is considered more dangerous than the US' Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system or THAAD.
The S-400 air missile deal will be signed today
Modi will sign the $5 billion or Rs 3,961 crore S-400 air missile deal with President Vladimir Putin.
Putin's schedule for Friday
1100 hrs: Meeting with Prime Minister of India, Venue: Hyderabad House
1130 hrs: Delegation Level Talks
1330 hrs: Exchange of Agreements and Press Statements, Venue: Hyderabad House
1430 hrs: Interaction with group of talented children, Venue: Central garden, ITC Maurya
1530 hrs: Address India-Russia Business Summit, Venue: Kamal Mahal, ITC Maurya
1630 hrs: Meeting with the President, Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan