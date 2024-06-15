Emphasising that "a friend in need is a friend indeed", Papua New Guinea expressed deep gratitude towards India as the 19-tonne relief assistance dispatched by New Delhi touched down at the Jackson International Airport on Friday.

India had last month announced an immediate relief assistance of $1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Papua New Guinea which was devastated by a massive landslide on May 24.

The landslide in Enga Province claimed over 2,000 lives and caused major destruction and loss of life. Country's Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko, Defence Minister Billy Joseph and several other top officials were present at the airport to receive the aid.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the people of India, they said that it will be made sure that India's relief assistance reaches people of the landslide devastated Maip Mulitaka area.

"We thank you so much for your contribution in aid for this disaster. We thank you for supporting our country in times of need and grief. We welcome this contribution from our heart," said Tkatchenko.

The Defence Minister also appreciated India's gesture, asserting that India has always had "very close relations" with the people of Papua New Guinea.

The High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea detailed India's role as a 'Vishwabandhu' highlighting the nation's commitment to global solidarity and support.

As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), India has always firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters in the past by extending support during the 2018 earthquake and the volcanic eruptions of 2019 and 2023.

(With inputs from IANS)