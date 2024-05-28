India on Tuesday announced an immediate relief assistance of US$ 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Papua New Guinea which was devastated by a massive landslide on May 24.

The landslide in Enga Province buried hundreds of people and caused major destruction and loss of life.

"As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of US$ 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India's readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance," he posted on X.