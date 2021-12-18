India's foreign exchange reserves inched lower by $77 million during the week ended December 10. This is the third consecutive week that the reserves declined, though the latest one is marginal compared to previous weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves decreased to $635.828 billion from $635.905 billion during the week ended December 3.

india forex reserves, fii buying, rbi data on foreign exchange reserves, fii debt buying, fii equity buying, indian stock markets, foreign investors in indian stock markets, pm modi, modi govt completes 3 years
U.S. dollar notes are seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration.Reuters file

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $321 million to $572.860 billion. However, the value of the country's gold reserves rose by $291 million to $38.709 billion.

india, india forex reserves, rbi, foreign exchange reserves, fii, fpi, fdi, modi govt, arun jaitley, india trade
An Indian forex dealer counts US $100 currency notes in Mumbai on August 25, 2015.INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images

The SDR value fell by $37 million to $19.089 billion, and the country's reserve position with the IMF slipped by $10 million to $5.170 billion.

In the week ended Dec. 3, the country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.783 billion to $635.905 billion from $637.687 billion reported for the week prior to it.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read