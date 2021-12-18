India's foreign exchange reserves inched lower by $77 million during the week ended December 10. This is the third consecutive week that the reserves declined, though the latest one is marginal compared to previous weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves decreased to $635.828 billion from $635.905 billion during the week ended December 3.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $321 million to $572.860 billion. However, the value of the country's gold reserves rose by $291 million to $38.709 billion.

The SDR value fell by $37 million to $19.089 billion, and the country's reserve position with the IMF slipped by $10 million to $5.170 billion.

In the week ended Dec. 3, the country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.783 billion to $635.905 billion from $637.687 billion reported for the week prior to it.

(With inputs from IANS)