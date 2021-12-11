India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.783 billion during the week ended December 3, showing fall in consecutive weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves decreased to $635.905 billion from $637.687 billion reported for the week. In the week that ended on Nov 26prior to this, the foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.71 billion.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves decreased to $637.687 billion from $640.401 billion reported for the week ended November 19.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $1.483 billion to $573.181 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves fell by $407 million to $38.418 billion.

However, the SDR value rose by $90 million to $19.126 billion, and the country's reserve position with the IMF was up $17 million to $5.180 billion.

(With inputs from IANS)