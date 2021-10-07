With the administration of 43,09,525vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 92.63Cr (92,63,68,608) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, Oct 7. This has been achieved through 90,14,182sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,74,457 2nd Dose 89,67,785 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,56,797 2nd Dose 1,51,98,102 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 37,46,12,592 2nd Dose 9,41,31,072 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,30,05,166 2nd Dose 8,04,01,016 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,32,00,268 2nd Dose 5,81,21,353 Total 92,63,68,608

The recovery of 24,602 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,32,00,258.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.95%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 102 consecutive days now and 22,431 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,44,198, which is the lowest in 204 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.72% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,31,819 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.86 Cr (57,86,57,484) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.68% remains less than 3% for the last 104 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.57%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 38 days and below 5% for 121 consecutive days now.