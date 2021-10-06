Shortly after the massive outage that affected Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, Reliance Jio is now in the spotlight as thousands of users are reporting issues with connections. Internet outage tracker, DownDetector has confirmed the outage, with as many as 4,000 users have reported problems with the Jio network in different parts of the city.

According to DownDetector's live tracker, cities that are affected by the Jio outage are Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Raipur and others. Users are reporting issues like a total blackout or no signal on their network since 9 a.m. IST.

Although the number of reports are now declining, over 1,000 users are still facing issues with the network as of this writing.

via DownDetector

Jio users take to Twitter

While Reliance Jio hasn't acknowledged the issue, JioCare's official Twitter handle responded to many users saying there are some "connectivity issues" and that the services will be restored soon. As users started taking to Twitter to complain, JioDown started trending on the microblogging site.

Many users are even quoting Jio's tweet where it had tweeted about Facebook outage, saying "it's not the internet", in an attempt to take a dig at the leading telco network in India.