Updated at 10:34 p.m. on October 4, 2021

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said in a statement.

Original article

In what came as a surprise to millions of Indians, all three major communication and social networking services, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are all down. Thousands of users have reported issues accessing Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram in the country.

Users from all major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and others have confirmed that the three services are have been affected.

WhatsApp down

WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages. In addition, they are not able to update any status or making calls. When opened, the app only shows "connecting". Users' last seen data is also not showing.

Facebook down

While trying to access Facebook, users are getting the error message "This site can't be reached." Even the mobile app is not working.

Instagram down

Instagram is showing any new updates and users are unable to post a new image. The Instagram website is also showing the same error "This site can't be reached" when tried accessing it from web browser. Instagram users are also unable to view Stories.

DownDetector has confirmed that all three services is having problems since 11:45 a.m. EDT.