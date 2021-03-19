Updated on March 19, 2021, at 11:49 pm IST

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram are working after a few minutes of downtime. It remains unclear what caused the outages.

Original story...

In what appears to be a global outage for all Facebook apps, several users have reported issues with WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and the Messenger app as well. Thousands of users have reported problems with the apps.

WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages, view statuses or even add new status. The issue is affecting both Android and iOS versions and by extension WhatsApp Web. DownDetector confirmed the global outage for WhatsApp as it received over 32,000 reports as of 11 p.m. on Friday.

Facebook, Instagram down too

Similarly, Facebook and Instagram as well as Messenger apps are also facing similar issues. Users are unable to use the aforementioned apps.

Several Facebook users are complaining of total blackout, login issues. Users across the world are experiencing problems with Facebook apps and website.

Instagram users are also unable to refresh their feeds and some are experiencing problems while logging in. DownDetector has confirmed issues with both Facebook and Instagram.

International Business Times can indeedndently confirm that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are currently down. There's no word on when the services will resume. Facebook hasn't acknowledged or issued a timeframe as of this writing.

Netizens rush to Twitter

Traditionally, when any app or social networking platform goes down, users report on Twitter. When Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down together, netizens couldn't pass on this oppurtunity. See how users reacted.

This is a developing story...