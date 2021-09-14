India's Covid vaccination coverage under the mass vaccination drive crossed the landmark of 75 crore doses on Monday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Tweet that India has crossed the mark of administering 75 crore vaccine doses.

Lauding the entire country for the achievement, Mandaviya tweeted, "With PM Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath - Sabka Prayas', the world's largest vaccination drive is achieving new heights. India has crossed the landmark of 75 crore vaccinations as India entered into the 75th year of Independence. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav."

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late on Monday night. More than 67 lakh (67,04,768) vaccine doses were administered till 5:30 pm on Monday.

"The country has also become home to more than 99 per cent healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated with one shot of Covid vaccine," said a statement released by the Health Ministry.

The World Health Organization Regional Office for South-East Asia (SEARO) has also congratulated India for achieving the 75 crore vaccination mark.

Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, said, "WHO congratulates India for scaling up Covid-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer the first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days."

Meanwhile, India logged 27,254 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 219 Covid deaths in the same time span. The country presently has nearly 3.75 lakh active cases.

Kerala, which turned out to be a Covid epicentre recently, has also started showing declining trends and has reported a decline of nearly 20 per cent in terms of daily caseload in the past week.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,64,718 2nd Dose 86,13,207 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,38,867 2nd Dose 1,41,07,030 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 30,32,52,342 2nd Dose 4,54,19,375 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 14,47,82,266 2nd Dose 6,38,06,413 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,37,73,048 2nd Dose 4,97,81,058 Total 75,22,38,324

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 37,127 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,24,84,159.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.58%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 79 consecutive days now.

25,404 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,62,207. Active cases presently constitute 1.09% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

14,30,891tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.44 Cr (54,44,44,967) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.07% remains less than 3% for the last 81 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.78%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 15 days and below 5% for 98 consecutive days now.