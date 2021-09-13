The deadly second wave of Covid in India was driven by the Delta variant of the pandemic. This variant is now the dominant strain in several countries, and its high transmissibility makes it different from the original and Alpha variants of the pandemic. Now, the second wave of the pandemic has waned in India, and authorities are preparing for a possible third wave that could hit the nation soon.

Variants capable of evading vaccine immunity increasing

The vaccination rollout in the nation is also progressing steadily, and the government is making sure that a majority of the population will receive at least one dose of the Covid vaccine shot by the end of September. Amid all these precautionary measures, a special envoy to the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the number of Covid variants that can evade the immunity offered by the vaccine is increasing.

"Variants that can beat the protection offered by vaccines are bound to emerge all over the world in the coming months and years. This is an ongoing battle, and we need to work together," David Nabarro, the WHO envoy told Bloomberg Television.

The warning from Nabarro comes at a time when countries like the United Kingdom are seriously preparing to give booster shots of the Covid vaccine.

Covid is a perfect storm with no end in near sight

During the first wave of the Covid pandemic, American expert Anthony Fauci had claimed that the coronavirus pandemic is a perfect storm with no end in near sight. Nabarro also shared similar views, and he made it clear that the virus is going to stay with humans in the future too.

"This world is struggling with a dangerous virus that is constantly evolving and new variants are emerging, and there will be more. I think this virus is most definitely here to stay for the foreseeable future," added Nabarro.