With the administration of 53,38,945 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38Cr(74,38,37,643) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,64,949 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today, Sept 13, include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,64,261 2nd Dose 85,98,485 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,37,884 2nd Dose 1,40,44,281 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 29,92,22,651 2nd Dose 4,37,98,076 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 14,37,03,736 2nd Dose 6,31,16,459 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,32,06,216 2nd Dose 4,94,45,594 Total 74,38,37,643

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 37,687 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3, 24, 47, 032. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.54%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 78 consecutive days now, while 27,254 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3, 74, 269. Active cases presently constitute 1.13% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,08,247tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.30 Cr (54,30,14,076) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.11% remains less than 3% for the last 80 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be2.26%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 14 days and below 5% for 97 consecutive days now.