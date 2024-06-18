The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that India's children should know that the Supreme Court called the demolition of Babri Masjid an "egregious criminal act."

The Hyderabad MP was reacting to the decision of the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to replace Babri Masjid with the words "three-domed structure."

"The NCERT has decided to replace Babri Masjid with the words 'three-domed structure.' It has also decided to call the Ayodhya judgment an example of 'consensus.' India's children should know that the Supreme Court called the demolition of Babri Masjid an 'egregious criminal act'", Owaisi said in a post on micro-blogging site X.

"India's children should know that a functioning masjid was desecrated in 1949 and then demolished by a mob in 1992. They should not grow up glorifying criminal acts," said the AIMIM chief.

"Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it," Owaisi had earlier remarked on the NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani defending the modifications in references to Babri Masjid demolition and Gujarat riots in school textbooks.

Dinesh Prasad had stated that teaching about riots can create violent and depressed citizens.

