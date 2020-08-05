Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 5, landed in Ayodhya to participate in the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir. PM Modi's chopper has landed at the Saket College helipad from where he headed to the Hanumangarhi temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets PM Modi upon his landing in Ayodhya ahead of the 'Bhumi Pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony). The leaders present were seen following strict social distancing protocols.

Ram Temple Ceremony: Top Developments

PM Modi has arrived at the Hanumangarhi temple along with CM Adityanath to offer prayers before heading to the bhoomi pujan ceremony site.

PM Modi was seen dressed in traditional attire (dhoti and kurta) as he departed from the national capital in a special aircraft.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office said, "PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya."

After offering prayer at the Hanuman Garhi temple, PM Modi will proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex where he will offer prayers to Ram Lalla Virajman.

The Prime Minister will plant a 'Parijat' sapling at 12.10 pm in the temple complex and then proceed for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

The groundbreaking 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony

The 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin at 12.30 pm today with PM Modi performing the 'Shila Pujan', 'Bhumi Pujan' and 'Karma Shila Pujan'.

As per an official statement released, the main 'puja' will be held between 12.44 pm and 12.45 pm during the 32-second 'Abhijit Muhurat'. It is the same 'muhurat' or auspicious moment when Lord Ram was believed to have been born.

To symbolise the start of construction of the Ram temple, PM Modi will lay a 40-kg silver brick.

Ram Mandir is at the core of the ruling BJP's ideology and poll promises. A campaign for the temple marked the rise of the party to the national spotlight in the 1990s.

PM Modi is will spend around three hours in Ayodhya. After the ceremony which will end at 12.45 pm, the Prime Minister will address the saints for about an hour after which he will fly back to Lucknow around 2 pm and then return to Delhi.

(With agency inputs)

