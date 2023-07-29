Ahead of the highly anticipated discussion in the Lok Sabha on a no-confidence motion initiated by the Opposition INDIA alliance against the Government, a 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs from the Opposition bloc is scheduled to visit violence-affected regions of Manipur and the relief camps over the weekend.

Comprising representatives from 16 political parties, the delegation aims to exert pressure on the government, which has been unresponsive to the Opposition's demands for a suo motu statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the situation in Manipur.

The visit is driven by the desire to gather first-hand information about the situation in Manipur, engage with affected individuals, and assess the areas impacted by the recent ethnic violence, all before the crucial discussion in the Lok Sabha.

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, who is part of the delegation, has emphasized the need for an inquiry, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, into the violent incidents that have shaken Manipur.

During their visit, the delegation will travel to both the valley and the hills to interact with the affected populace. They plan to visit two relief camps in each location to personally assess the situation on the ground, as stated by Naseer Hussain, Congress MP and the party's whip in Rajya Sabha.

To facilitate their visit, the Opposition bloc INDIA has communicated with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who has granted permission for the delegation's visit to the state. On Sunday morning, the delegation is expected to meet with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

In a bid to reach remote areas, the MPs have also requested the use of helicopters, specifically in Churachandpur, where fresh incidents of violence have recently occurred.

(With inputs from IANS)