Indian soldiers were detained and their weapons snatched by Chinese forces after a scuffle between the two sides, according to a report. The jawans were later released after a meeting of commanders from both sides, the report claimed. The Army, however, categorically denied any such detention of Indian soldiers by the Chinese PLA.

"The situation became very volatile last Wednesday when a scuffle between Indian jawans and the Chinese resulted in detention of some of our jawans but later they were released," the report in NDTV quoted a senior bureaucrat as saying.

Prime Minister's Office has also been informed about the incident that took place near the Pangong lake in Ladakh region. As per the report, the military has informed the government that the Chinese PLA soldiers have come "well inside the Indian territory and are also conducting aggressive patrols with motorboats in the Pangong lake."

Army denies

The Indian Army has, however, said that none of its soldiers were detained by the Chinese forces and that such reports only hurt national interests. "There has been no detention of Indian soldiers at the China border. We categorically deny this. It only hurts national interests when media outlets publish unsubstantiated news," news agency ANI reported Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand as saying.

Tensions between India and China at the LAC have increased over the last few weeks after Beijing reportedly objected to the construction of a road and bridge by India in the Galwan area, a flashpoint during the 1962 war.

According to sources, both India and China have sent fresh troops to sensitive locations like Demchok, Daulat Beg Oldie, and areas around the Galwan river as well as Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. China has also erected tents on three different locations near the Galwan river that flows in sub-sector North in Ladakh.

India, China soldiers exchange blows in Sikkim

Earlier this month, soldiers of the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army were reportedly engaged in a heated face-off along the India-China boundary in north Sikkim on Saturday. The tense confrontation between the world's two largest armies took place near the Naku La sector, at a height of over 5,000 meters.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, many soldiers were injured during the scuffle as blows were exchanged. A person privy to development added, "Four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese troops suffered injuries during the confrontation that involved around 150 soldiers."