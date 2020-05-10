Soldiers of the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army were reportedly engaged in a heated face-off along the India-China boundary in north Sikkim on Saturday. The tense confrontation between the world's two largest armies took place near the Naku La sector, at a height of over 5,000 meters.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, many soldiers were injured during the scuffle as blows were exchanged. A person privy to development added, "Four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese troops suffered injuries during the confrontation that involved around 150 soldiers."

Naku la sector not prone to scuffle

Fortunately, the face-off was resolved at the local level after the meeting of senior officers in the sectors. It is to be noted that the Naku La sector is traditionally a peaceful area and has not witnessed a face-off between the two armies. Perhaps, this is not the first time that the soldiers of two armies have been involved in such confrontation and exchanged blows.

Earlier in August 2017, Indian and Chinese soldiers threw stones at each other and were also engaged in a physical confrontation near Pangong Lake in Ladakh close to the Line of Actual Control. Moreover, the Indian and Chinese Army was also engaged in 73-day Doklam stand-off along the Sikkim border between June and August 2017.