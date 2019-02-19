A Texan couple from Hyderabad was found dead in an alleged murder-suicide in their apartment on February 18. In an apparent murder-suicide, Srinivas Nakirekanti (51) and his wife Shanti (46) were found dead with gunshot wounds in their apartments.

The Sugar Land police suspect that Srinivas first killed his wife in the driveway and then killed himself in the bedroom early Monday morning. Neighbours hear the gunshots and alerted the police at 5:40 am.

The couple's 16-year-old daughter was asleep in an adjacent room at the time of the incident and did not hear anything. They also have a son who is currently studying at the University of Texas, reports Times of India.

The Sugar Land Police Department (SLPD) released a statement saying that the residents of the area were not in any danger and that they are not looking for suspects. Before the shooting, Srinivas had sent an email to his friend at 5 am. However, the police discouraged the friend from sharing any information about the email since it is an ongoing investigation.

"He was one of the best friends for a lot of people and his wife was known to a lot of people here in the community. They were also involved in some charitable organizations. We are really shocked. What went on inside, we don't know, so we're trying to get more details from the police," a friend of the couple was quoted as saying by IANS.

Shanti was found with a gunshot wound to her head in the driveway while Srinivas was in the bedroom with a gunshot in his chest. The gun was in the room when the police arrived at the scene.

Shanti was a project lead/architect at United Airlines. According to her LinkedIn profile, she received her MS in computer science engineering from Texas A&M University andherBE in electronics and community from Osmania University in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Srinivas was a director as Reliant (NRG) Energy. He was also the president of the Indo-American Charity Foundation. Like his wife, Srinivas too studied his Master's at Texas A&M University. He also went on to pursue his MBA degree which he received from Rice University at Houston, Texas.