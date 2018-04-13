An Indian man has been jailed by a court in Dubai for molesting his friend's 13-year-old daughter and sending her pornographic videos.

According to Gulf News, the teen's mother discovered emails containing the porn clips in August 2017 in her daughter's email account.

She confronted her daughter, which is when the teen revealed that the 27-year-old man had been emailing her porn clips and also sexually harassing her during his visits to their home.

"Every time he came to visit my family, he would molest me and touch me indecently. He started doing so since I was 11. He emailed me indecent clips. I was scared to inform my parents because he constantly threatened me and told me that my mother would beat me and send me to India," the teen said.

The teen testified that the man had groped her while her mother also testified that she had found the inappropriate emails.

"My daughter divulged to me that the accused constantly molested her ... she was always angry and nervous whenever he visited us," her mother was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

The Indian defendant was sentenced three months in jail in February by the Dubai court. He then went to the Appeal Court, asking to absolve the primary judgment. But his appeal was rejected Wednesday and the three months imprisonment was upheld.

A policeman said: "The man claimed that he was involved in a love affair with the teenager. He also claimed that he constantly hugged and kissed her whenever he visited them during holidays."

He added: "The defendant also claimed that the mother once kicked him out of the flat when she found him kissing her daughter on her lips."

The accused will be expelled after serving his three months jail term.