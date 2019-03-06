Preethi Reddy, a 32-year-old Indian-Australian dentist, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Sydney. Her body was found stuffed in a suitcase in her car in a parking garage.

Preethi was reported missing under mysterious circumstances on March 3. Her family had made a Facebook page to help gather information to find her, reports The News Minute. The main person of interest in the case, Preethi's 34-year-old ex-boyfriend, Harshwardhan Narde, had also died in a car crash. The New South Wales police believe that the road accident was deliberate.

"Preethi Reddy was reported missing by her family on Sunday (March 3), after she failed to come home from a dental convention at St Leonard's. Police were told she last made contact with her family about 11 am on Sunday, saying she planned to head home after having a late breakfast in Sydney. Initial inquiries revealed she attended a fast food restaurant on George Street near King Street about 2.15 am that day and appeared to leave alone, walking toward Market Street," a statement by the police read.

Preethi was last seen on a CCTV footage where she was spotted at a McDonald's joint waiting for her order. After her family filed a missing person case at the police station, investigators launched a search for her car which they found parked near Strachan Street, Kingsford, about 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

"During a search of the vehicle, police located Preethi's body in a suitcase. Further inquiries have established that Preethi stayed at a hotel on Market Street in Sydney on Sunday with a man known to her. Strike Force Carlwood investigators have since been notified that the man died in a head-on collision on the New England Highway near Willow Tree at about 10 pm on Monday (March 4). Detectives from Oxley Police Area Command are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, which is believed to be a deliberate act," the police's statement further explained.

Harshwardhan Narde, also a dentist, had dated Preethi a few years back. She broke off the relationship and wanted to move on. However, Harshwardhan wasn't ready to accept it. He was reportedly harassing Preethi. Harshwardhan was reportedly at the same conference with the sole objective to meet Preethi.

Harshwardhan died when he was involved in a, what the police believe, a deliberate, head-on collision with a semi-trailer which then caught fire. Harshwardhan succumbed to his injuries while the truck driver escaped unharmed.